7,223 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $519.59. 6,788,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,390. The stock has a market cap of $321.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $528.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

