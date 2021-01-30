78,154 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 2.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,412 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,037,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 621,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,735,000 after buying an additional 598,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,213,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,952. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $70.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.