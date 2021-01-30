8,682 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,682 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

ILMN traded down $11.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $426.44. 1,369,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,126. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $453.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $96,751.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

