88mph (MPH) Price Reaches $154.03 on Top Exchanges

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, 88mph has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $42.06 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph token can now be bought for about $154.03 or 0.00452746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00131678 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00263937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00066505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00065578 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,911.23 or 0.96739252 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 313,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,071 tokens. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

88mph Token Trading

88mph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

