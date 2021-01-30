8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches Market Cap of $1.49 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $61,374.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003098 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

