$930,000.00 in Sales Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce $930,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $850,000.00 to $1.00 million. electroCore reported sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $3.50 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.85 million, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $6.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

ECOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.62.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

