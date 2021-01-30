98,194 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 64,019,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,152,461. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

