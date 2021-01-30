A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:AHC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. 166,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.51. A.H. Belo has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A.H. Belo stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.79% of A.H. Belo worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

