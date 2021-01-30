A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,684,584.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.