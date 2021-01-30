AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.98

AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and traded as high as $34.95. AA plc (AA.L) shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 2,273,184 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AA plc (AA.L) to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.41. The company has a market cap of £217.17 million and a PE ratio of 2.99.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

