Aavegotchi Trading 16.1% Higher This Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $14.18 million and approximately $26.25 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00876897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00051104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04293678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017899 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 28,337,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,337,618 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

