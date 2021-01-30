AAX Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,851.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One AAX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $169,186.07 and $9,851.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.39 or 0.00906106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.32 or 0.04685807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018421 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028125 BTC.

AAX Token (AAB) is a token. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,005 tokens. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange

AAX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

