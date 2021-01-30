AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKFRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. AB SKF has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.