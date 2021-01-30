Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $124.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

