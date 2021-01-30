Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $83,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 24,346 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $123.59 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $124.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average is $106.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

