Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.5% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.59. 10,995,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

