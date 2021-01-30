Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Up 142.4% in January

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 142.4% from the December 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 70,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 168,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.43. 1,129,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

