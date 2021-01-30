Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Down 47.5% in January

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $5.26 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $5.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 96.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 29,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 322,595 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

