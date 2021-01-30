Abitshadow Token (ABST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.00

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Abitshadow Token has a market cap of $14,856.69 and $65.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abitshadow Token has traded up 204% against the US dollar. One Abitshadow Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abitshadow Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00132162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034944 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,557,931 tokens. The official website for Abitshadow Token is abitshadow.com

Buying and Selling Abitshadow Token

Abitshadow Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abitshadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abitshadow Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abitshadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abitshadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abitshadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.