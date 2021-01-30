Abitshadow Token Price Up 1,257.9% Over Last Week (ABST)

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded 1,009.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Abitshadow Token has traded 1,257.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Abitshadow Token has a total market cap of $134,105.90 and approximately $2,660.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abitshadow Token token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abitshadow Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00133327 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067475 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00264089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065237 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,068.75 or 0.91285302 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,557,931 tokens. Abitshadow Token’s official website is abitshadow.com

Buying and Selling Abitshadow Token

Abitshadow Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abitshadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abitshadow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abitshadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abitshadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abitshadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.