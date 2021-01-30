Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,864.62.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,772.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,637.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.