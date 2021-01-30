Abyss Price Down 3.1% This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Abyss token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $76,949.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

