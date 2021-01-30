Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s 6th Largest Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $7.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,300. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.50 and its 200-day moving average is $238.52. The company has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

