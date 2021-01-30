Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Accenture by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,300. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

