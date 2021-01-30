Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Down 62.0% in January

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue downgraded Accor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

