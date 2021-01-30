Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acerinox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $5.60 on Friday. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

