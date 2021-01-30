Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASPCF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Acerus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,335.69% and a negative net margin of 1,596.69%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.