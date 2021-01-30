Achain Trading Up 4% This Week (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Achain has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $6.75 million and $3.71 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00068883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.91 or 0.00896070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.43 or 0.04581241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018450 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 983,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.