Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 56.8% in January

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. Research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 127,818 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 618,197 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 89,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

