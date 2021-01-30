Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 56.8% in January

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $13.14.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. Research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 127,818 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 618,197 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 89,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.
Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.