Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.32

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $7.35. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 449,743 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 89,285 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 618,197 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.