Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.32

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $7.35. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 449,743 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 89,285 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 618,197 shares during the period.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.
