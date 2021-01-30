Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 280.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.66.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.