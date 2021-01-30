Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Short Interest Update

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ATV opened at $20.89 on Friday. Acorn International has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.

About Acorn International

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. Its direct sales business platform markets and sells products directly to consumers through its Internet/e-commerce sales platform, and outbound marketing platform.

