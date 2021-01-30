Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Short Interest Update

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:ATV opened at $20.89 on Friday. Acorn International has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.
About Acorn International
