Actinium Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $160,393.36 and approximately $166,552.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000072 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,133,000 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.