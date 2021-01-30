Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $91.00. 7,025,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

