Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0107 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $11.88 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 37% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,124.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.72 or 0.04010926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00387052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.24 or 0.01199240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00518850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.00403617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00245511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00022075 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

