Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $399,809.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,921.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,356.68 or 0.03999455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.70 or 0.00388252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.01193440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.00524106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00406566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00251199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.