Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the December 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMP opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $103.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

