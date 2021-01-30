AdEx (ADX) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00897772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00051077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.18 or 0.04588443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018540 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

