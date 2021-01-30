AdEx Network (ADX) One Day Volume Hits $5.61 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $48.97 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001263 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00070520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.42 or 0.00909763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00054409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.04 or 0.04636581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018503 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,734,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,591,619 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

