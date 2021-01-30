AdEx Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.78 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $47.01 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001227 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.14 or 0.00845484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.57 or 0.04203343 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018091 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,723,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,580,840 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

