ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) Trading Up 2%

Shares of ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) were up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07). Approximately 891,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,473,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of £6.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider Osamede Okhomina bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60). Also, insider Peter Francis acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

