Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 135,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,009,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $458.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

