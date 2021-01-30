Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $458.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.44. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

