Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lifted by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,256 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.8% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 2,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $458.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $220.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

