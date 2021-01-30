Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Advance Auto Parts worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $1,368,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 33.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $46,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP opened at $149.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.