ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXRXF opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. ADVANZ PHARMA has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.71 million and a P/E ratio of -7.83.

ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter.

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates in two segments, ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. The ADVANZ PHARMA International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

