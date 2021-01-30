Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 599,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,576. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at $187,846.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Machado purchased 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 67,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 69.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 121,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 43.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 108,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.