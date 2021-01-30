Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Short Interest Update

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 174.6% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of AEB stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Get Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

There is no company description available for Aegon NV.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.