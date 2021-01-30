Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 114.9% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEOXF shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aeroports de Paris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $115.16 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.40.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.