Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Update

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the December 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:AIH opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $120.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.92.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.43 million for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

