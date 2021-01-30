Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Update

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the December 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.
NASDAQ:AIH opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $120.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.92.
About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.
